The ExxonMobil megadeal is about more than just scale

ExxonMobil (US:XOM) will vault ahead of its supermajor competitors by bringing Pioneer Natural Resources (US:PXD) into its fold, as per last week’s $60bn (£49bn) all-share deal. The acquisition means its production will be greater than that of Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP.) combined, with a forecast of 5mn barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) within a few years, up from 4mn boepd currently.

The resulting company is so big a new term is needed to differentiate between ExxonMobil-Pioneer and tiddlers like Chevron (US:CVX), Shell and BP. Consultancy Wood Mackenzie has proposed ‘megamajor’ which probably sounds too much like a 1980s arcade game to join the energy lexicon, but does still leave room for more growth – hypermajor could be the next stage.

Most of the immediate reaction has viewed the deal as a major bet on US oil and gas demand remaining high for some time to come. This is a fair read given the populace's continued appetite for sitting in traffic in a three-tonne car. Further, the deal will take production from the Permian basin alone in the US to 2mn boepd, a fifth of the US’s overall supply in 2027.

But there is a more important reason for Exxon to take on Pioneer’s shale assets – short-cycle barrels. This is output that can be quickly turned on, but which also runs out quickly.

Once the Pioneer deal completes, Exxon’s short-cycle exposure will rise from 28 per cent to over 40 per cent. “This step-change in flexibility will help the company manage future volatility in what’s sure to be a bumpy ride through the energy transition,” said WoodMac. Exxon CFO Kathy Mikells even jumped in to make the point during a presentation on the takeover: “[This deal] helps us from a resiliency perspective in terms of how we manage through the cycles and, short cycle, being able to have much more capital flexibility associated with it versus the rest of our portfolio,” she said.

WoodMac also flagged Pioneer’s peers as potential buyout plays, especially if Chevron wants to join the buyout party and up its production from 3mn boepd. EOG Resources (US:EOG), Devon Energy (DVN) and Marathon Oil (US:MRO) are the names to look out for here. Marathon might be easier to swallow given it is much smaller at $17bn, but it doesn’t offer the scale of an EOG.

There are also potential short-cycle gains to be made by BP if it chooses to pump more cash into BPX, its US onshore business. The company has just brought on a second Permian processing facility so there is room for growth there, too.

The big picture here for Exxon is the need to balance out a more volatile pricing environment. But even the best laid schemes can’t guarantee consistent earnings.