Companies roundup: Rolls-Royce cuts & Frasers Group

Rolls-Royce (RR) said it plans to cut up to 2,500 more jobs in a bid to create “a simpler, more streamlined organisation”.

The engine maker, which cut 9,000 jobs under a restructuring led by former chief executive Warren East in 2020, said the changes would “remove duplication and deliver cost efficiencies” and that the cuts would be made across its business globally. It currently employs 42,000 people, around half of whom work in the UK.

A group-wide procurement and supplier management arm will consolidate group spend and leverage scale, the company said. It will also reduce supply chain delays.

New chief executive Tufan Erginbilgicm who described the business as a “burning platform” in an address to the company’s staff earlier this year, said the changes would allow employees “to build greater capability in areas that are key to our long-term success”.

Analysts at UBS said they did not expect the cuts would have a material impact on Rolls-Royce’s finances. The shares were up 2 per cent in early trading. MF

Frasers sets its sights on Germany with sportswear buyout

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group (FRA) has continued its multi-year acquisition spree with the purchase of German retailer SportScheck. The firm said the purchase of the sportswear chain, which has 34 stores across Germany, will allow it to grow its presence in the country. Frasers did not report the price it will pay for the company.

This comes just one day after it was revealed that Ashley had upped his stake in fast fashion group Boohoo (BOO) – thereby becoming its single-largest shareholder. Frasers has long had a reputation for being acquisitive, though some deals have seemed more coherent than others. Ashley’s son-in-law, Michael Murray, who became CEO of Frasers last year, said the SportScheck buyout “is a big step in our journey to becoming the number one sports retailer in EMEA”. Investors were unmoved – with Frasers shares sinking a fraction of a percentage point this morning. JJ

