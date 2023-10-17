Today's markets: Shares and yields both up

European indices were mixed in early trading on Tuesday morning with the FTSE 100 adding 0.4 per cent but the Dax and Cac struggling and starting slightly in the red. Asian stocks rose following a solid session on Wall Steet. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all climbed around 1 per cent on Monday despite a rise in Treasury yields.

Treasury yields firmed up again as some of that haven bid seen on Friday unwound into a kind of unclenching sigh of relief on Monday. The US 10-year yield was at 4.75 per cent, its highest level in a week as some of that geopolitical premium came off. Gold has drifted back to around $1,920 and oil and the US dollar also fell yesterday. Bitcoin jumped to $30k on fake news the SEC had approved a spot ETF before retracing the move back to $28k as BlackRock said the application for the product was still under review.

UK wage growth has cooled only a little bit to 8.1 per cent, close to the record high. It probably doesn’t move the BoE needle too much – sterling trading lower against the dollar at $1.2170 after nearing $1.2220 yesterday. Tomorrow’s inflation figures will help us out a bit more ahead of the Bank of England meeting in two weeks. Markets are predicting another hold and today’s wage data hasn’t done anything to change that.

Across the pond, earnings thus far: only about 7 per cent of S&P 500 companies have reported but it’s looking good with about four-fifths beating expectations. RBC raised its 2023 S&P 500 earnings per share outlook to $223 per share from $220. It also hiked its 2024 forecast to $232 per share from $229. The new EPS forecasts imply that the S&P 500 could surpass 4,700 by year-end 2023 and 5,300 by year-end 2024. Bank of America (US: BAC), Goldman Sachs (US: GS), Johnson & Johnson (US: JNJ) report later.

Today, US retail sales figures will offer a glimpse on the health of the consumer, which is so far proving far more resilient than first assumed. American consumers spent more than expected in August, with retail sales up 0.6 per cent, but this was mainly down to higher gasoline costs and the underlying spending on goods slowed. Expectations for spending to be 0.3 per cent today.

Elsewhere, I think ‘markets’ are showing just how bad investors are at pricing geopolitical risk, and how hard it is to try to price in the tail risks of a wider conflict in the Middle East. No one really knows if it escalates, if Iran gets involved etc etc. We don’t yet know how this plays out so we are discounting lots of potential outcomes and working through it day by day. As for oil, which is more sensitive to the risks of a conflict, geopolitical risk premia don’t tend to dominate for long but nevertheless we saw crude oil futures hit their highest in two weeks yesterday.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto