Today's markets: Oil and gold keep on rising

Oil and gold are both rising this morning as tensions escalate in the Middle East, as President Joe Biden heads to the region. We don’t know how this plays out but you think maybe the tail risks for escalation just got bigger.

But, at the same time, the macro > geopolitics. Yields up with the US 10-year coming within a whisker of its 16-year high again above 4.88 per cent. US retail sales were 0.7 per cent higher versus 0.3 per cent expected. The consumer is showing remarkable resilience, which means rates will be higher for longer, hence why the long end of the yield curve moved. Liquidity concerns around the Treasury market also rearing up again.

Oil hasn’t actually gone up as much as it should have, although it has jumped to its highest in two weeks this morning with Brent above $92. But as mentioned yesterday, we’re not very good at pricing geopolitical risks. And shipping costs are going up a lot in the Mediterranean. Supply chain costs rising which means more inflation! We are in a new paradigm where the default is to go higher. War is always inflationary. Gold rallied to a four-week high despite the rise in yields and support for USD – clear haven bid there it seems.

Stocks were slightly in the green at the open in Europe on Wednesday as we continue to chop around in the fog of war. The FTSE 100 has edged higher on the back of some good earnings, while the Dax and Cac are up nearly 0.1 per cent. Overnight, the Russell 2000 rose more than 1 per cent, the Nasdaq fell a quarter of a per cent and the S&P 500 was flat.

UK inflation this morning was above expectations at 6.7 per cent, which will keep the Bank of England honest. Hermione Taylor has more on that here. The figures also mean that, if the Government keeps to the state pension triple lock, then the benefit will rise by 8.5 per cent in April, based on last month's wage figures. Val Cipriani has more on that here.

Overnight data from China was better than expected with Q3 GDP up 4.9 per cent year-on-year and retail sales were 5.5 per cent up, but we should always take these with a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan carried out another unscheduled bond-buying operation after the 10-year yield hit a fresh decade-high of 0.815 per cent.

And now chips: Biden is restricting chip sales to China, producing a sharp sell-off in the likes of Nvidia (US:NVDA) and AMD (US:AMD). This again is not in the vein of lowering inflation. We are living in interesting times: More than 20,000 people in the UK have been approached covertly online by Chinese spies, according to the head of MI5, who says thousands of British firms are at risk of having their innovation and IP stolen. Shocking I know.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto