What you need to know about venture capital trusts

Many companies in VCTs have experienced strong revenue growth

However, this is not necessarily reflected in share price returns

Some holdings could continue to do well but they are still high risk

Once a feature of the tax year end, many venture capital trusts (VCT) now launch their annual fundraisings in the autumn, and the most popular become oversubscribed before the turn of the year. But for those considering VCT investment in the weeks ahead, there are plenty of risks to consider beforehand.

Materially higher interest rates have had a major effect on the valuations of many listed growth companies, and a knock-on impact on unlisted companies, too – including those held by VCTs. Yet while higher rates and higher inflation mean that costs are rising for businesses of all kinds, early-stage companies have at least managed to maintain strong levels of sales growth.