Companies roundup: Netflix, Tesla & Hipgnosis

Netflix’s (US:NFLX) crackdown on password sharing helped it exceed expectations in the third quarter. Cancellation rates were lower than expected which enabled the streamer to add 8.8mn subscribers. Its subscribers and revenue were up 10.8 per cent and 7.8 per cent year-on-year respectively.

There has been a big push to improve profitability and cash flow. Correspondingly, marketing and technology development costs have been kept flat from this time last year, which enabled the operating margin to expand by 3.1 percentage points to 22.4 per cent. Meanwhile, free cash flow has risen from $472mn up to $1.89bn. The majority of this boost has come from slashing the content budget, with spend down $1.7bn to $2.9bn. Management has also raised the full-year free cash flow guidance to $6.5bn up from $5bn, because of a $1bn in saved content costs as they were unable to make shows while writers and actors have been on strike.

The market responded well, with Netflix’s share price up 12 per cent in after hours trading. The new management team is doing a good job of turning its users into cash flow. But whether it can keep growing while cutting back on content is yet to be proven. AS

Deliveroo driven by UK and Ireland

Deliveroo (ROO) grew gross transaction value (GTV) by 5 per cent to £1.7bn and revenue by 3 per cent to £487mn in its third quarter on the back of its performance in the UK and Ireland, where GTV was up by 9 per cent and order numbers rose by 3 per cent. But the international side of the business dragged down the overall performance, with orders down by 5 per cent overseas.

Management reaffirmed its full year guidance for an adjusted cash profits range of £60-£80mn. The shares have risen by over a third year-to-date and were down by just over 1 per cent in early trading this morning. CA

Tesla boss admits SUV plan was too ambitious “We dug our own grave with Cybertruck.” Elon Musk was candid about the company’s new product growth on the release of the company’s Q3 numbers. “It is going to require immense work to reach production and be cashflow positive at a price that people can afford,” he said of the company’s pickup. Tesla (US:TSLA) earnings disappointed as revenues dipped below reduced expectations, with shares dipping 4 per cent in the after-hours market, which is not helping futures recover any ground lost in yesterday’s session. Tesla’s third quarter revenue was $23.4bn vs analyst expectations of $24bn. Total gross profit declined 22 per cent year-over-year, with net income down to $1.9bn from $3.3bn a year ago. Price cuts are gnawing away at margins – ex-regulatory credits margins slipped to 16.3 per cent, the lowest since 2017 and below forecast. A year ago they were 26.8 per cent. One more quote. Answering a question about whether Tesla would make Full Self Driving available outside the US, Musk highlighted the regulatory barriers. “Most countries require some sort of extensive approval program,” whilst the US does not. “For most parts of the world, you have to get approval before deploying things [like FSD], whereas in the U.S., you can deploy things at risk or at least you take liability for what you're deploying.” Sounds like an advertisement for non-US regulatory regimes, given the crashes and malfunctions FSD has been responsible for. NW

Hipgnosis launches strategic review in fight to survive

Hipgnosis Songs (SONG) is to conduct a strategic review as the trust fights to survive an imminent continuation vote. The board said the review, which will consider all options including different investment management arrangements, had followed “extensive engagement” with shareholders that highlighted “a continued belief in the company's portfolio and growth prospects of the asset class as well as the need for changes by the company in order to deliver value for shareholders”.

Shareholders will have their say in a continuation vote and a separate poll on whether to back proposed plans to sell down portfolio assets to pay off debt and carry out share buybacks on 26 October. The chances of the trust passing its continuation vote appeared to worsen earlier this week, when it was forced to cut a dividend and a major shareholder came out against voting for continuation. DB

Oxford Nanopore up 20 per cent on £70mn investment Oxford Nanopore (ONT) has sequenced some good news for its investors: French multinational bioMérieux (FR:BIM) will inject £70mn into the company through an equity raise. Oxford Nanopore has even secured a premium for the deal, with bioMérieux paying 238p a share to take a 3.5 per cent stake. The company’s shares have been on a downward trajectory this year, and the interim results last month showed losses widening and sales falling. The deal brought on a 20 per cent share price rise in early trading, to 229p. Oxford Nanopore was trading at 274p as recently as July, but has weakened recently. BioMérieux has agreed to hold the stake for a minimum of 12 months and also to not buy more than 9.9 per cent of Oxford Nanopore in the next five years. AH

More customers head to Rank casinos

Gambling company Rank (RNK) grew like-for-like net gaming revenues (NGR) by 11 per cent in its first quarter to £180mn as more customers headed into its venues. Visits were up 9 per cent and 4 per cent respectively at the company’s Grosvenor and Mecca venues, helping each division post double-digit NGR growth. Elsewhere, NGR at the Spanish bingo business, Enracha, climbed by 9 per cent while digital NGR was up by 7 per cent. Management kept full year guidance steady. The shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. CA

Hollywood Bowl trading ahead of forecasts Consumers still view a trip to the bowling lanes as an affordable outing during the cost-of-living crisis. Hollywood Bowl (BOWL) pointed to “continued strong customer demand” in an update for the year to 30 September and guided that cash profit growth will come in above market expectations. Revenue was up by 11 per cent to £215mn against last year, with three new UK centres opened in the period and trading as expected at the company’s Canadian centres. Hollywood Bowl acquired 20-lane centre Lincoln Bowl for £4.4mn after the year-end and said it expects to pay a final ordinary dividend of at least 7p per share. The shares were up by 3 per cent in early trading. CA

AJ Bell boosts assets under management

AJ Bell (AJB) continues to operate against a “challenging market backdrop”, a point borne out by its year-end trading update. Yet the market reacted positively to the release after the investment platform provider reported an 11 per cent increase in assets under management to a record £70.9bn – that’s somewhat against the grain compared within wider financial services market.

Customer numbers were also heading in the right direction, up 11 per cent to 476,532, aided by increased direct-to-consumer activity. The group has performed efficiently within the constraints of the investment market, yet net inflows came in at £4.2bn, down from £5.8bn last year, perhaps underlining how we are all hostage to externalities. MR