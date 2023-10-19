Companies roundup: Netflix, Tesla & Hipgnosis

Netflix’s (US:NFLX) crackdown on password sharing helped it exceed expectations in the third quarter. Cancellation rates were lower than expected which enabled the streamer to add 8.8mn subscribers. Its subscribers and revenue were up 10.8 per cent and 7.8 per cent year-on-year respectively.
There has been a big push to improve profitability and cash flow. Correspondingly, marketing and technology development costs have been kept flat from this time last year, which enabled the operating margin to expand by 3.1 percentage points to 22.4 per cent. Meanwhile, free cash flow has risen from $472mn up to $1.89bn. The majority of this boost has come from slashing the content budget, with spend down $1.7bn to $2.9bn. Management has also raised the full-year free cash flow guidance to $6.5bn up from $5bn, because of a $1bn in saved content costs as they were unable to make shows while writers and actors have been on strike.
The market responded well, with Netflix’s share price up 12 per cent in after hours trading. The new management team is doing a good job of turning its users into cash flow. But whether it can keep growing while cutting back on content is yet to be proven. AS
Deliveroo driven by UK and Ireland
Deliveroo (ROO) grew gross transaction value (GTV) by 5 per cent to £1.7bn and revenue by 3 per cent to £487mn in its third quarter on the back of its performance in the UK and Ireland, where GTV was up by 9 per cent and order numbers rose by 3 per cent. But the international side of the business dragged down the overall performance, with orders down by 5 per cent overseas.
Management reaffirmed its full year guidance for an adjusted cash profits range of £60-£80mn. The shares have risen by over a third year-to-date and were down by just over 1 per cent in early trading this morning. CA
Hipgnosis launches strategic review in fight to survive
Hipgnosis Songs (SONG) is to conduct a strategic review as the trust fights to survive an imminent continuation vote. The board said the review, which will consider all options including different investment management arrangements, had followed “extensive engagement” with shareholders that highlighted “a continued belief in the company's portfolio and growth prospects of the asset class as well as the need for changes by the company in order to deliver value for shareholders”.
Shareholders will have their say in a continuation vote and a separate poll on whether to back proposed plans to sell down portfolio assets to pay off debt and carry out share buybacks on 26 October. The chances of the trust passing its continuation vote appeared to worsen earlier this week, when it was forced to cut a dividend and a major shareholder came out against voting for continuation. DB
More customers head to Rank casinos
Gambling company Rank (RNK) grew like-for-like net gaming revenues (NGR) by 11 per cent in its first quarter to £180mn as more customers headed into its venues. Visits were up 9 per cent and 4 per cent respectively at the company’s Grosvenor and Mecca venues, helping each division post double-digit NGR growth. Elsewhere, NGR at the Spanish bingo business, Enracha, climbed by 9 per cent while digital NGR was up by 7 per cent. Management kept full year guidance steady. The shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. CA
AJ Bell boosts assets under management
AJ Bell (AJB) continues to operate against a “challenging market backdrop”, a point borne out by its year-end trading update. Yet the market reacted positively to the release after the investment platform provider reported an 11 per cent increase in assets under management to a record £70.9bn – that’s somewhat against the grain compared within wider financial services market.
Customer numbers were also heading in the right direction, up 11 per cent to 476,532, aided by increased direct-to-consumer activity. The group has performed efficiently within the constraints of the investment market, yet net inflows came in at £4.2bn, down from £5.8bn last year, perhaps underlining how we are all hostage to externalities. MR