Today's markets: Bond yields near important marker

Bonds talk, stocks walk: Share prices slumped this morning and overnight as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs. The US 10-year yield is approaching the psychologically important 5 per cent mark and the two-year has hit 5.25 per cent. The Nasdaq slumped 1.62 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 1.34 per cent, and in Europe this morning the FTSE 100 and Cac have dropped more than 1 per cent, with shares falling 0.5 per cent in Frankfurt.

Looks like the bond market is in charge this morning still: we are seeing European indices extending losses in early trade as investors face twin threats of geopolitical risks and rising yields. Oil pushed up to a two-week high yesterday but trades softer this morning with West Texas Intermediate futures pulling back around to $88.50. Gold extended gains to its best since August yesterday, but likewise is pulling back this morning.

Meanwhile, in central bank land, the Federal Reserve’s John Williams said the US would need to “keep this restrictive stance of policy in place for some time”. Then Christopher Waller came out and said that recent data had been “overwhelmingly positive” for both of the Federal Open Market Committee’s goals of maximum employment and stable prices. He added: “While I tend to be an optimist, things are looking a little too good to be true, so it makes me think that something’s gotta give." If the scenario for the economy is in line with September projections then that last hike, potentially next week, won’t be needed.

And so it begins: A future British government should raise the Bank of England's inflation target from 2 per cent to 3 per cent to give it more room for manoeuvre during economic downturns, so says the Resolution Foundation.

We know it’s coming, I’ve been saying for years now that central banks will either explicitly or implicitly need to accept they are not going back to 2 per cent. It’s just going to be fun to watch the change slowly take shape. The report argues it would ideally need to be done in coordination with other central banks. They also say that the Bank of England would first need to get back to 2 per cent, which is a slight problem because it’s not happening. The West – Fed, BoE and European Central Bank are preparing for higher inflation, higher rates and higher fiscal deficits.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto