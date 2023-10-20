Can economists be trusted to predict the future?

Changing the discount rate has huge implications for policy decisions

But why are economists in charge of calculating it?

Discount rates can be horribly technical, but they do have an intuitive appeal. If you asked someone if they would prefer £1,000 today or £1,000 in 12 months’ time, very few would choose the second option. After all, we could invest today’s money to get a return – and there is always the threat that future money won’t materialise. Only if the choice is between £1,000 today and £1,100 in 12 months does the delayed option start to look more appealing. In simple terms, we ‘discount’ future money because we value it less than the same sum in the present.

Governments also use discounting to get a sense of how much weight to put on the future impacts of policy change. We assume that economies will grow, meaning that a pound today is worth more than a pound in the future, when incomes should be higher. Discounting, as mentioned above, also reflects our propensity to prefer income today over income tomorrow, giving future generations less weight than our own.