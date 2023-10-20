Companies roundup: London Stock Exchange & InterContinental

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) reported it was on track to hit growth goals on Thursday morning despite weak share market activity, as its data analytics division is performing strongly. But there was a sharp reminder of the importance of exchange business on Thursday afternoon, in the form of an Aim outage that knocked out activity entirely. LSEG said an incident caused trading in Aim shares to freeze, resulting in some orders being cancelled, but did not go into specifics.

Trading returned to normal on Friday morning, perfectly in time for the publication of part 1 of the IC’s annual Aim 100 special.

Room revenue growth slows at InterContinental Hotels

Travellers will certainly have felt the sting of higher hotel prices and InterContinental Hotels’ (IHG) third-quarter update shows where that cash is going. The group’s revenue per available room (revpar) rose by 10.5 per cent against last year, although this was slower growth than the 24 per cent recorded in the first half of the year. Occupancy came in at 72 per cent, one percentage point behind the 2019 position, meaning demand has almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The company added 17,000 rooms to its pipeline during the period.

Through share buybacks and dividends, the company has returned £1bn of capital to shareholders this year. It sounds like more is incoming - management said that “we expect to have significant ongoing capacity to return further surplus capital to shareholders”. The shares fell by 3 per cent in early trading, though, with investors unhappy at the revpar trajectory. CA

Retail sales fall as consumer confidence drops UK retail sales volumes fell by 0.9 per cent in September, according to the Office for National Statistics, as warm weather hit autumn clothes sales and cost-of-living pressures continued to impact consumer spending. Non-food stores volumes fell by 1.9 per cent, and non-store volumes were down by 2.2 per cent from August. Food and fuel volumes rose, however, by 0.2 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Shoppers are feeling less cheery about the future, judging by the latest consumer confidence data. Market researcher GfK said that its consumer confidence index fell by 9 points in October, which “underlines that the cost-of-living crisis, and simply not having enough money to make-ends-meet, are still exerting acute pressure for many consumers”. CA

Treatt sticks money man in charge

Citrus extracts company Treatt (TET) has announced the retirement of one of the London Stock Exchange’s longest-serving bosses, Daemmon Reeve. He has run the company for 11 years and worked there for 32. Stepping in to run Treatt on an interim basis from January is Ryan Govender, CFO. He comes in with the company on an upswing as customers like cosmetics firms slow down destocking and increasing then buying again. Investors sent the shares up 15 per cent on the positive update from last week but those gains were largely lost in recent days.

Jefferies analyst Charles Bentley said Govender had cast a sharp eye on costs since joining in 2022. “He has driven process improvements within the finance division (most notably in Treasury) as well as being responsible for strong cost control during a period of uncertain destocking-led end-market demand,” he said. AH