Join our community of smart investors
companies

Government scraps corporate governance reforms

Draft law introduced in July withdrawn following objection from big businesses
Government scraps corporate governance reforms
October 20, 2023
  • No more requirement for more detail on dividend payments 
  • Blow to transparency efforts, says accounting body

The government’s long-standing plans to reform audit and governance standards are “in disarray” after it scrapped a bill that would have strengthened reporting requirements for the country’s biggest public and private companies, according to the Institute of Directors. 

The plans, which were only formally set out in July, were withdrawn after consultation with companies who “raised concerns about imposing additional reporting requirements”, the government said on Tuesday.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data