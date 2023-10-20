The economic week ahead: 23-27 October

The ECB was alone among the big central banks in hiking interest rates last month, with policymakers expressing concerns that inflation was still expected to "remain too high for too long”.

Yet we concerns about economic growth may ultimately outweigh fears about inflation in next week’s meeting. The latest PMI data showed that the economy ended the third quarter with another contraction in business activity.

Many economists think that we have already seen the ECB’s final hike. Economists at ING expect the eurozone economy to weaken “further and faster” than policymakers currently anticipate. They see a weak case for further rate hikes, and now expect the central bank's next move to be a cut in summer 2024.