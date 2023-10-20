Today's markets: Gold and bonds ‘decoupling’ betrays fear

Wild moves in the US Treasury market yesterday betrayed the febrile mood. The 10-year Treasury swung 0.1 percentage points as Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell spoke, kissing the significant 5 per cent mark for the first time in 16 years, all while stocks fell.

That has carried on this morning with European markets all in the red, with the FTSE down 0.2 per cent but Frankfurt and Paris nursing heavier losses. London benefitting from a spiking oil price. Yesterday’s sell-off in bonds and subsequent jump in yields meant the FTSE 100 ended the day down more than 1 per cent, despite the rise in oil prices. The Dax shed a more modest 0.3 per cent but across the pond, the S&P 500 dipped 0.85 per cent and the Nasdaq fell by nearly 1 per cent. All are on course for declines of more than 1 per cent for the week.

Asian markets fell again overnight and are nursing weekly losses of 3-4 per cent despite China injecting a record amount of cash. Asian tech felt the heat from soft third-quarter profit figures from chipmaker TSMC and shares across China hit fresh lows for this year.

Powell spoke ahead of the blackout period and offered a cautious outlook but left the door open to further hikes. Yields first drop and then rise to fresh highs. Gold rallied again despite the rise in yields – jumping to its best since late July at $1,982; decoupling like this is unusual and betrays fear.

With bonds, the macro is trumping geopolitics, but it’s the reverse with gold. Undoubtedly gold’s appeal as a haven is all that matters right now amid what’s probably the most precarious geopolitical situation since the end of the Cold War – first Ukraine, now Israel. With Treasuries, you not only have the Fed and a deteriorating long-term inflation outlook (higher for longer) but also a mountain of fresh issuance, rising deficits, and quantitative tightening.

Middle East conflict fears helped send oil to its highest in three weeks as the war premium returned to crude. WTI touched $90 and Brent at $93. Inventory data ran counter the recent trend – commercial crude stocks fell by 4.5mn barrels and Cushing stocks are at their lowest since 2014 as exports hit the highest since June. Prices slipped early in the week as the US indicated it would lift sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry.

Tit for tat – China says it might restrict graphite exports for use in EV batteries. It comes just days after the White House blocked sales of certain chips to China. It’s Trade Wars 2.0 and it’s inflationary.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto