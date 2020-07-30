Time critical for Boohoo

“Our goal is to ensure that we are making a positive social impact for all of the people working in our supply chain through fair pay and good, proper and safe working conditions.” That’s what Boohoo (BOO) said in its annual report in May. It sounds ironic now.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
No Free Lunch
Imperfect execution
Declining executive pay at M&S tells its own story
Paul Jackson