We need to act now to protect our standard of living

Our population is living longer and, unlike previous generations, we must take responsibility for funding our later lives ourselves. This coincides with a climate crisis that is damaging the world into which we will all retire. In combination, these ultimately put the standard of living we have come to expect in jeopardy. The response to the climate crisis will define our generation and affect generations to come. How we address this will shape the future of the world. That’s why at Royal London we’ve committed to:

Achieve Net Zero across our investment portfolio by 2050 1 .

. Reduce out carbon equivalent emissions from the investment portfolio by 50% by 20301, while also developing climate solutions that enable customers to invest in the low carbon transition.

Net Zero direct operational emissions by 20302.

We all want to spend our lives in a climate where our homes aren’t put at risk by extreme weather events and we have access to sustainable sources of food. So our money must be invested responsibly in a way that supports the changes needed to protect the planet.

This is not the time to be passive. The biggest way Royal London can make a difference in the fight against climate change is through an active investment approach. This means we are engaging with the largest carbon emitters in our investment portfolio to influence their behaviours and to ensure they have ‘Just Transition’ plans in place that consider the impact the changes will have on society.

The concept of the Just Transition aims to ensure that social issues are taken into account in moving to a low carbon economy. A just transition ensures climate action also supports an inclusive economy and avoids exacerbating existing injustices, or creating new ones. In simple terms, ensuring that the people affected are taken into account.

But this alone is not enough. To help people take responsibility for funding their later lives, Royal London is championing impartial advice and the need to build financial resilience is critical. Following the acquisition of Wealth Wizards earlier this year, we’ve committed to working with financial advisers and pension schemes to broaden access to technology.

Barry O’Dwyer, Group Chief Executive :“When it comes to advice, we believe impartial financial advice is the gold standard. With more and more people needing support, we are working with advisers to offer our technology to help them scale the provision of impartial advice and guidance so a broader range of individuals can benefit from access. We want to offer this technology to help customers whether or not advisers ultimately recommend a Royal London product.”

Royal London will also be calling for decisive collective action, asking regulators to consider climate change alongside product outcomes and the government to promote policies that reward those who act responsibly and do the right thing. To do this we’ll work with others to provoke action at the scale and pace needed to overcome the challenges.

We’re mutually responsible for delivering a good standard of living for this and future generations.

Notes: