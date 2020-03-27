Personal Finance Show: Good ways to mitigate market falls and how to enter turbulent markets

In this week’s show deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter explains why funds which take an environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment approach have recently fared better.

He and Steve Kenny, commercial director at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research, also consider whether ESG funds can continue to do well and explain why you need to carefully examine them before you invest.

And Steve and personal finance writer Mary McDougall set out some sensible investment strategies for turbulent markets.

