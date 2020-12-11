The Alpha Podcast: Behind the balance sheet

Phil Oakley chats with former analyst and hedge fund investor Steve Clapham about his new book and how to research companies well.
You can read Phil's latest Alpha weekly roundup here.
If you don't subscribe to Alpha already, you can sign up here.
Phil Oakley chats with former analyst and hedge fund investor Steve Clapham about his new book and how to research companies well.
You can read Phil's latest Alpha weekly roundup here.
If you don't subscribe to Alpha already, you can sign up here.
Full access for just £3.37 a week:
• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office