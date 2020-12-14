Jim Rogers: "I'd rather be here than there"

Do UK investors need to look past both their domestic market, but the West entirely?

This week our guest is the American investor, former fund manager and financial commentator Jim Rogers. A noted China and commodities bull, he moved to Singapore in 2007 so he and his family could be in Asia and closer to what he and many others argue is the economic heart of the world.

He speaks to Alex Newman about whether the continent’s growth, his thoughts on the Ant Group IPO suspension, the outlook for commodities and the UK post-Brexit.

The west is finished

Last time the magazine spoke with Jim Rogers, it was the height of the 2008 banking crisis, and he and his family had just moved to Asia. In common with a long-term investment view, many of the themes he discussed then are equally relevant today.

China bulls set to charge

Despite setbacks, China’s financial markets are becoming ever-more important to investors. Over the long-term, this has big implications for the renminbi and the dollar.

Looking beyond China: single country funds

Asian equities have been one of the stand-out performers of 2020. Though China has led the charge, this article looks at the other Asian funds on investors’ radars.