Not your normal finance show: It’s Christmas!

With Christmas only a week and a half away, we thought we’d attempt to bring the festive cheer with a look at Christmas shopping.

The six weeks prior to Christmas are the highest spending time for Brits, with £78bn spent at retailers in this period last year. The final three months of the year is called the ‘Golden’ quarter, as the period when historically shops make a large proportion of their sales. But, in a year like no other, how different will Christmas look for businesses in 2020?

With the help of retail analyst Clare Bailey, and Julie Lavington co-founder of Sosandar, we attempt to answer that question.

Will a ‘virtual Christmas’ prove too much to handle?

With online festive spending set to overtake physical store purchases for the first time, can retailers and logistics companies deliver everything on time?