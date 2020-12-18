/
Podcasts

The IC Interviews: Expert views on 2020

Hear from the people who matter to your money

December 18, 2020

We've interviewed leaders in their respective fields to get the lowdown on 2020 and look ahead to 2021.

2020 in review

 

Professor Sunetra Gupta insists that "lockdowns are not an appropriate tool. We are asking the poor and the young to carry the can for a dysfunctional NHS."

The coronavirus pandemic has provided an important lesson in health policy

Dame Margaret Hodge, MP says she "was shocked to discover that Amazon now sits on the CBI committee on taxation."

Find out why Big Tech might in for a harder year in this article

American investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers says "I've learned in my decades, you can't trust government. Who knows if any of them are telling the truth"

Here's why that might not apply to China

 

Looking to the future

 

John Browne, former chief executive of BP considers the outlook for oil: "The consensus is that oil demand will be around pre-Covid-19 levels for at least the next decade". 

Read the full article here

Famed short-activist Carson Block thinks he and his peers can play an important role in identifying fraudulent ESG companies: "We want to pull their pants down in public and say 'nothing green here'"

Click here to find out why ESG could be the next big fraud

Gillian Tett, US editor-at-large is encouraged by the fact that "we're moving forward to think about what I call consequence-based capitalism". 

Read the full article here

 

You can hear Stephen Clapham talk to our very own analyst, Phil Oakley in this podcast.

Podcasts
