Randy Smallwood: I don’t think we’re anywhere near the highs of gold and silver

Wheaton Precious Metals chief executive Randy Smallwood on the steaming business model, gold's prospects and how to operate in a world where ESG is getting more and more important

December 21, 2020

One of the world's largest gold-exposed companies listed in London in October, where its $18bn (£13b) market capitalisation has put it alongside Polyus Gold as one of the biggest precious metals players.

One of the world's largest gold-exposed companies listed in London in October, where its $22bn (£17b) market capitalisation has put it alongside Polyus Gold as one of the biggest precious metals players. Wheaton Precious Metals itself is not a miner, but a royalty and streaming operation. Its model has seen its earnings soar thanks to the gold bull market, and it also has silver and palladium exposure.

Resources writer Alex Hamer spoke to chief executive Randy Smallwood in October about gold's big year and why Wheaton has added a London listing.

Looking for more?

We dive into Wheaton's business model.

Polymetal chief executive Vitaly Nesis tells us he is not threatened by the non-FTSE 100 entrants to the local gold space.

