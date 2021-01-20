/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Not Your Normal Finance Show

Not your normal finance show: Trumped by Twitter

Welcome back to the podcast in 2021
Not your normal finance show: Trumped by Twitter
January 20, 2021
By IC Podcasts

Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat has put private media groups under the spotlight. Were they right to do it? Should social media be self-regulated or does it need an external body? And are the regulators of the mainstream media even getting it right?

MOST READ
Today

We answer all those thorny questions in our first episode of 2021.

Want more? 

We've got plenty more to say on the social media debarcle. To read more about the topics discussed, become a subscriber to read the articles in the links below.

Can social media continue to sell controversy?

How stripping out controversial and political content affects Facebook and Twitter’s investment case

Lessons from History: After the watershed

Social media companies should learn from the restrictions placed on broadcasting to children

 

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsNot Your Normal Finance Show
More on Not Your Normal Finance Show
More on Not Your Normal Finance Show
More on Not Your Normal Finance Show
More on Podcasts
More on Podcasts
More on Podcasts