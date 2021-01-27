/
Not Your Normal Finance Show

Not your normal finance show: Getting healthy

How are you coping with gym, pool and sports centre closures?
Not your normal finance show: Getting healthy
January 27, 2021
By IC Podcasts

It’s been a mixed year for the health and fitness industry. On the one hand, gyms, clubs, and pools have all had prolonged periods of closure, but on the other, you only need to go down to your local park at the weekend to witness the crowds of walkers, runners and cyclists.

To find out more about the topics and companies discussed in this episode, click on the links below. 

Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

One of the UK's best-known managers explains why he’s added Nike and Starbucks to his portfolio

Navigate the crisis with Garmin

With gyms and sports clubs forced to close their doors, many of us have taken to running and cycling 

