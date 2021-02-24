/
Not your normal finance show: Fast cars and faster businesses

Is the car industry worth investing in?
February 24, 2021
By IC Podcasts

With nearly 40 million cars on the road, the UK motoring business is worth around £80bn. And that is just a fraction of the global market: between automotive manufacturing, sales, you’re looking at the world’s largest industry.

But is it one worth investing in? This is an industry undergoing massive change which is sometimes out of its control. Which companies are up to the challenges? 

Find out in this episode of Not your normal finance show.

Read more about the topics discussed in this episode

Race to riches - Picking the winners of the electric vehicle revolution

Global sales of electric vehicles have been taking off in recent years. Find out to buy into the surge here.

