Alpha Podcast: Food for thought

Editor John Hughman and Phil Oakley chew over the prospects for three companies
March 12, 2021
By IC Podcasts

On this week's Alpha Podcast John Hughman and Phil Oakley explain how Morrison's is shaping up into an online grocery powerhouse, why life in an uber-competitive post-lockdown takeaway market may be tough for Domino's Pizza, and why shares in the LSE could be worth a nibble as it gets itself in shape.

