Alpha Podcast: Trolls & tonic

Shares in Games Workshop and Fevertree Drinks both took a tumble last week, but which one does Phil Oakley think is most likely to bounce back? Find out on this week's Alpha podcast, and why he also thinks a boardroom bust up at BT could be good news for shareholders.
Ready to join us? Start with a free account
Become a registered user today and enjoy:
Register
- 3 free full-length articles every month
- Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
- Investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
- In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money