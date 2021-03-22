/
Alpha Podcast: Trolls & tonic

Games Workshop, Fevertree and BT are all covered in this week's show
Alpha Podcast: Trolls & tonic
March 22, 2021
By IC Podcasts

Shares in Games Workshop and Fevertree Drinks both took a tumble last week, but which one does Phil Oakley think is most likely to bounce back? Find out on this week's Alpha podcast, and why he also thinks a boardroom bust up at BT could be good news for shareholders. 

