/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

Charles Plowden: "It is too simplistic to say Baillie Gifford stocks are expensive - we don't think they are"

Mary McDougall hears from Baillie Gifford's Charles Plowden on the highs and lows of his long career
Charles Plowden: "It is too simplistic to say Baillie Gifford stocks are expensive - we don't think they are"
April 30, 2021

 

Baillie Gifford has delivered some tremendous returns to investors across a wide range of funds over a long period of time, and the man at the heart of it all has been Charles Plowden, joint senior partner and chief of Baillie Gifford’s investment staff from 2006 to 2021. 

In this interview, Charles tells Mary McDougall how the Scottish firm has grown to become the dominant force it is today, how individual funds sit within the firm’s wider context and shares his concerns about the rapid growth of passive investing. He also explains why he doesn’t think the types of stocks Baillie Gifford invests in are overvalued. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data