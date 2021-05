In this interview, three fund managers from Liontrust’s Sustainable Future investment team tell Dave Baxter how a planned ESG investment trust will differ from the funds they already run. Peter Michaelis, Simon Clements and Chris Foster also discuss the most important ESG criteria to use in different sectors, how to deal with a holding that runs into controversy and why Alphabet is one of their most prominent investments.

