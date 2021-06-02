/
James Henderson: "Overseas buyers are entering the UK"

Janus Henderson's James Henderson discusses where he sees the best value in the UK stock market
June 2, 2021

In this interview, James Henderson tells Mary McDougall where he thinks the best value is in the UK stock market, what his favourite holdings are, why he focuses on sales when valuing companies and what the key differences are between the funds he manages. 

James is co-manager of Lowland Investment Company (LWI), Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) and the equity portfolio of Law Debenture (LWDB). He also co-manages Janus Henderson UK Equity Income & Growth Fund.

Henderson Opportunities Trust currently has the best five-year net asset value performance in Winterflood’s UK All Companies trust sector, while Law Debenture ranks top of the broker’s UK Equity Income sector over the same period. 

