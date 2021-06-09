Adrian Lim: “We see pockets of opportunities in recovery stories”

Adrian Lim and Pruksa Iamthongthong, co-managers of Asia Dragon Trust (DGN), tell Mary McDougall what they have been buying and selling as vaccination programmes progress and inflation fears pick up.

They explain why they continue to support new economy stocks, how the antitrust proceedings are progressing in China and if climate change might threaten the region’s chipmakers. They also discuss how the development of China’s e-yuan might disrupt the corporate sector.

Asia Dragon’s share price rose 120 per cent over five years to 8 June 2021, ahead of a 96 per cent return for MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Index.