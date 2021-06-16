Nick Kirrage: Looking where others “don’t, won’t or can’t”

Nick Kirrage and Simon Adler, managers of funds including Schroder Global Recovery (GB00BYRJXL91) and Schroder Recovery (GB00B3VVG600), explain their approach to value investing and how they take advantage of behavioural biases. They also set out why they like financials and energy companies.

While Schroder Global Recovery has underperformed its peers over the past five years, it is up 47.5 per cent over 12 months to 16 June, ahead of 35 per cent for MSCI World Index. Its UK-focussed sibling, Schroder Recovery Fund, is up 43 per cent over the same period - ahead of 22 per cent for the FTSE All-Share.