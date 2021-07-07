Thematics, ESG and value: a delve into the ETF market

In this interview, Charles Stanley head of passives Lynn Hutchinson and Morningstar passive strategies analyst Briegel Leitao talk to Dave Baxter about some of the biggest recent developments in the ETF world and what they mean for investors. They look at the rapid rise of thematic funds, the continuing evolution of ESG investing in a passive format and what investors should remember when seeking to ride a value rally using ETFs.

Lynn and Briegel have served as expert panellists for the compilation of our 2021 Top 50 ETFs list, which sets out the most useful and interesting building block funds for an investment portfolio.