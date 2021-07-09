/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

James De Uphaugh: "We like companies to stay public, bar a stupendously compelling offer"

The Edinburgh Investment Trust chief on private equity takeovers, why he's bullish on UK equities, and his latest stock selections
James De Uphaugh: "We like companies to stay public, bar a stupendously compelling offer"
July 9, 2021

James De Uphaugh and his team might have questioned their luck when they took over the running of the Edinburgh Investment Trust in March 2020. Sixteen months on, the trust has both outperformed its benchmark and recovered its pandemic losses, all with a UK-dominated equity portfolio.

In this podcast, the Majedie Asset Management chairman and co-founder gives the IC's Alex Newman his take on the Morrisons takeover battle, inflationary pressures, and why he is selling out of Associated British Foods and Hargreaves Lansdown.

MOST READ
Today

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
Podcasts
More on Podcasts