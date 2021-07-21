Hugh Sergeant: "We're pretty close to the bottom of the cycle again"

As a dedicated value investor, River & Mercantile fund manager Hugh Sergeant has perhaps unsurprisingly made big gains from the cyclical rally of recent months, with the River and Mercantile UK Recovery (GB00BN6JY989) and River and Mercantile Global Recovery (GB00B96FYM16) funds posting big returns. Now, with the rebound losing some of its momentum in the last few weeks he makes the case for beleaguered value investors to keep their optimism after a rough decade.

In this podcast, he talks to the IC's Dave Baxter about the need to "stay in the game" at times of underperformance, the UK stocks he's backing for further outperformance and why Baidu might be "the cheapest megacap stock I've ever seen in my career".