Tim Creed: Woodford Patient Capital overhaul is "often two steps forward, one step back"

The Schroders private equity specialist on the UK spending spree and reforming Woodford's old trust
July 28, 2021

Tim Creed and his colleagues certainly have their hands full, having taken over the former Woodford Patient Capital trust in 2019. They also work on a separate trust, Schroder British Opportunities (SBO), which launched late last year with a focus on the "once in a generation" demand for post-pandemic finance among listed and unlisted entities in the UK.

In this interview, Creed talks to the IC's Dave Baxter about the listed and unlisted UK stocks the trusts focus on, how the portfolios differ and where his team is investing.

