Temple Bar's Lance and Purves: "Dixons Carphone has a better market position than Amazon"

Temple Bar Investment Trust (TMPL) has surged ahead in the last year but its focus on "old economy" UK stocks may be off-putting for some. In this interview RWC Partners fund managers Ian Lance and Nick Purves, who took over the portfolio last year, make the investment case for Big Oil, miners, some retail names and other stocks some investors love to hate.

In this interview with Dave Baxter, they also discuss how they approach value investing, the outlook for UK dividends and which parts of the market would win - or lose - during a prolonged bout of inflation.