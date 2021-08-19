/
Nick Greenwood: “There’s always something coming in and out of favour”

Miton Global Opportunities manager explains how to spot an investment trust bargain
August 19, 2021

There are lots of reasons why investment trusts swing to discounts, and spotting those that might soon tighten can significantly boost shareholder returns. That’s the business of Miton Global Opportunities (MIGO), which looks to own trusts with potential for a narrowing discount as well as net asset value growth. 

In this interview, manager Nick Greenwood tells Leonora Walters how he identifies trusts that might soon re-rate, where he sees the best value among investment trusts currently and how investment trusts’ expansion in alternative assets has boosted the opportunity for his fund.

