Nick Greenwood: “There’s always something coming in and out of favour”

There are lots of reasons why investment trusts swing to discounts, and spotting those that might soon tighten can significantly boost shareholder returns. That’s the business of Miton Global Opportunities (MIGO), which looks to own trusts with potential for a narrowing discount as well as net asset value growth.

In this interview, manager Nick Greenwood tells Leonora Walters how he identifies trusts that might soon re-rate, where he sees the best value among investment trusts currently and how investment trusts’ expansion in alternative assets has boosted the opportunity for his fund.