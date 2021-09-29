Simon Brewer: “I think the next decade will be typified by much higher inflation”

Simon Brewer, former chief investment officer of the European branch of Morgan Stanley tells Mary McDougall where he thinks investors should look in a world of very low rates and the possibility of prolonged inflation.

He explains why he likes UK stocks, why he is wary of private equity and questions if it is worth private investors holding bonds at all. He also spells out why he thinks China is still investible, why investors should consider gold and why he’s yet to dip his toes into the crypto world.

Simon is currently senior adviser to Rothschild & Co and host of The Money Maze podcast.