David Cornell: “The ability to compound earnings in India is really very exciting”

The Indian stock market has been on a tear this year, with MSCI India Index up 30 per cent for the year to 6 October. While this has led to some concern about lofty valuations, David Cornell of India Capital Growth Fund (IGC) says there are still plenty of attractive opportunities for stockpickers, as India emerges from years of disappointing growth in corporate profitability.

He explains how a change in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies should help attract more foreign investors going forward, how retail stock market participation is growing and why he’s not worried yet about the power crunch in India.

David shares how he searches for high growth, high quality small and mid cap companies which he expects to have annual earnings growth of 30 per cent over the next two years, and also why he’s not yet tempted to invest in unlisted companies.