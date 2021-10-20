Dr Paul Jourdan: "Lots of people love to knock Aim. I'm absolutely not in that camp"

Paul Jourdan, CEO of Amati Global Investors, tells Christopher Akers why he thinks the Alternative Investment Market (Aim) is an asset of national importance and shares his thoughts on overpricing in "the year of IPOs". He explains Amati's approach to ESG and discusses the stocks that have been important for them over the last year.

TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund (GB00B2NG4R39) has grown by 117 per cent over the five years to 20 October 2021. Its benchmark, Numis Smaller Companies Excluding Investment Companies Index, has grown by 54 per cent over the same period.