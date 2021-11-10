/
Iain McCombie: “It’s a myth that you can’t find interesting companies in the UK”

Baillie Gifford's Iain McCombie explains why he backs Boohoo.com, St James' Place, Hargreaves Lansdown, Rightmove and more
November 10, 2021

Iain McCombie, manager of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (BGUK) tells Mary McDougall how he tries to source the best growth opportunities among UK stocks and divulges what he has been buying and selling most recently. 

He shares his thought process behind owning St James’ Place (SJP), Hargreaves Lansdown (HL), Boohoo.com (BOO) and Rightmove (RMV) among other holdings and explains why the trust recently sought approval to invest in unquoted companies.  

Iain has co-managed the Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust since June 2018 and is lead manager of Baillie Gifford’s UK core strategy. He is also a manager on a number of global funds and became a partner at Baillie Gifford in 2005.  

