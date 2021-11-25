Ian Mortimer and Matthew Page: “Some companies can immediately pass on prices"

​​​​​​Ian Mortimer and Matthew Page, managers of the Guinness Global Equity Income fund (GB00BNGFN669), take a different approach from some income managers by seeking companies with a "moderate yield and growing dividend" rather than chasing higher payouts.

They talk to Dave Baxter about how this approach has worked in different scenarios and their view on the outlook for dividends - from surprisingly resilient sectors to their relative lack of exposure to Asia.

The managers also tackle the thorny issue of inflation and make the case for quality dividend-payers as a buffer in a time of rising prices, while addressing questions about performance.