Oakley's Steven Tredget: "Most private equity is now a force for good"

The private equity sector may have generated very strong returns in recent history but many investors are yet to be won over. That's one interpretation of the fact that many of the private equity investment trusts available in the UK have had a stellar run of performance but still see their shares languish on substantial discounts to the value of portfolio assets.

Steven Tredget, who works on Oakley Capital Investments (OCI), tells Dave Baxter about the trust's great performance in recent years, the processes behind it and its future prospects. But he also takes aim at those who obsess over share price discounts, warning that this can only prolong the problem.

He also discusses the spate of private equity acquisition activity of 2021, and makes the case for private equity as an ESG-friendly asset class.