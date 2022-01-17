Setting up an investment portfolio

Wild stock market movements such as those seen with ‘meme’ stocks last year make investing look like an exciting or treacherous roller coaster - depending on your perspective.

But the truth is, successful investing should be disciplined and boring - as you slowly let your money grow.

The trouble is, there are thousands of stocks and funds to pick between.

In this podcast, the second episode in our 'Investing explained' series, Mary McDougall speaks with the IC's funds editor Dave Baxter and IG's analyst and presenter Daniela Sabin to find out how much you should invest, what your options are, why diversification matters and how to pick between an active or passive strategy.

This podcast is sponsored by IG.

