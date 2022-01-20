Stuart Widdowson: Applying a PE mindset to UK small caps

Few UK small cap investment trusts trade on a premium to their net assets, but Odyssean Investment Trust is currently one of them. In this interview, manager Stuart Widdowson explains why he brings a private equity mindset to public markets, how he seeks to spot special situations and how he feels about the current investment outlook.

He also talks through the investment case for some of his holdings, shares which books have been most influential for his investment approach and explains why he tends to avoid participating in IPOs.