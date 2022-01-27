/
podcasts

Rathbones' James Thomson: I'm not going to value-wash my fund

Despite markets being on track for the worst January since 2009, James Thompson tells Dave Baxter why he's still backing the technology arms race and where the buying opportunities are appearing
January 27, 2022

The opening weeks of 2022 have proved difficult for some of the most popular funds and Rathbone Global Opportunities (GB00B7FQLN12) is no exception. Like other growth-oriented portfolios, it has suffered a gruelling few weeks as investors worry about the potential for tighter monetary policy.

James Thomson, who has worked on the fund since 2003, talks about the psychology of running a fund in a market meltdown, resisting the temptation to rush into cyclical stocks, and the challenges of separating hype from substance in the tech sector. He also discusses the outlook for holdings Nvidia (US:NVDA)Microsoft (US:MSFT) and Amazon (US:AMZN).

