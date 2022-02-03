Nick Train: Undervalued quality could do extraordinarily well

Nick Train’s stock picking success over the past 30 years has made him one of the UK’s best known fund managers. But over the past 12 months both his global and UK-focussed funds have notably underperformed their peers. In this interview, he tells the IC’s Leonora Walters why he is resolutely sticking with his investment approach and why quality companies could do ‘extraordinarily well'.

Train talks through the investment case for London Stock Exchange (LSE), Unilever (ULVR) and Schroders (SDR) among others and explains why he finally lost patience with Pearson (PSON).