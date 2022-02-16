William Green: Lessons from the world's greatest investors

William Green has interviewed slews of the world’s most legendary investors from John Templeton to Charlie Munger and synthesised what we can learn from them in his bestseller Richer, Wiser, Happier, which draws on hundreds of hours of interviews with over 40 of the world’s most successful investors.

In a tibute to his late father, whose favourite publication was Investors' Chronicle, William discusses what makes a great investor and what sacrifices might come with it. What the motivations are beyond money, whether the rise of index funds and commission free trading sites has made active investing harder and why his obsession with investing didn’t tempt him to be a money manager himself…