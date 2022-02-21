/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

Navigating the sustainable investing labyrinth

Do you want to do good with your money but not sure how? Close Brothers’ director Amy Lazenby explains
Navigating the sustainable investing labyrinth
February 21, 2022

For many people, investing in a way to help make the world a better place is a priority. But as sustainable investing has exploded in popularity, so have the investment options and it can be very difficult to know what the best approach is.

Some people don’t want to own any companies that they deem to have a negative impact on the environment and society. Others take the view that it’s better to engage with companies - which you can do as a shareholder - and encourage them to do better.

MOST READ
Today

In this podcast, Amy Lazenby, investment director at Close Brothers Asset Management, talks through what sustainable investing means to her, what options you have for constructing a sustainable investment portfolio and how to navigate a myriad of reporting standards to make sure a company or fund is meeting the environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards that you expect.

To find out more, read our guide on how to invest sustainably here. 

This podcast is sponsored by IG. 

Subscribe today and get 4 weeks for just £4.Claim your first 4 weeks of Investors' Chronicle Print + Digital for just £4. Your subscription will include access to investorschronicle.co.uk, our magazine app, plus the magazine delivered to your door.

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsThe IC InterviewsEducation
More on Podcasts