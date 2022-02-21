Navigating the sustainable investing labyrinth

For many people, investing in a way to help make the world a better place is a priority. But as sustainable investing has exploded in popularity, so have the investment options and it can be very difficult to know what the best approach is.

Some people don’t want to own any companies that they deem to have a negative impact on the environment and society. Others take the view that it’s better to engage with companies - which you can do as a shareholder - and encourage them to do better.

In this podcast, Amy Lazenby, investment director at Close Brothers Asset Management, talks through what sustainable investing means to her, what options you have for constructing a sustainable investment portfolio and how to navigate a myriad of reporting standards to make sure a company or fund is meeting the environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards that you expect.

To find out more, read our guide on how to invest sustainably here.

