Chris Dillow tells Mary McDougall what leading indicators are telling us about the prospects for the stock market
Chris Dillow: There's a wisdom in crowds
February 23, 2022

The IC’s favourite economist Chris Dillow is back on the podcast this week! He talks through what leading indicators are telling us about prospects for the stock market, his thoughts on inflation and why retail sales data in the UK look surprisingly encouraging. 

He also cautions against paying too much attention to medium term earnings forecasts, reminds us to be humble about how little we know and explains why he doesn’t think investors should change their asset allocation as they get older, contrary to popular belief.

