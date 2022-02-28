The biases that matter

Being a successful investor has as much to do with your behaviour as it does with studying annual reports. As Morgan Housel puts it in his brilliant book The Psychology of Money, “investing is not really about what you know, it’s about how you behave”.

In this podcast, Henry Cobbe, head of research at Elston Consulting, discusses with the IC’s Mary McDougall the most common mistakes that investors make and how to mitigate against them.

They also talk through how to approach investment research and the importance of seeking different sources.

This podcast is sponsored by IG.

